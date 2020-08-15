TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To Wathoni During Fight (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

There was another drama in the house lately as Big Brother Naija housemates, Erica and Wathoni had an altercation last night and everything seems to be about her supposed boyfriend Kiddwaya.

In the clip, Erica asked why Wathoni has issues with her all the time and if it’s because of Kiddwaya she should come take him as she is not even interested in the guy anymore.

She went further to say it’s not like Kiddwaya is the only handsome man in the world.

While the fight was ongoing, Kiddwaya who was there present did not even bother to join in the conversation as he could be seen focused on his activity in the kitchen.

