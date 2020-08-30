BBNaija: “If you like Nengi, just tell me I can walk away”– Erica tells Kiddwaya (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica has urged Kiddwaya to reveal his intention concerning their relationship as she noted that if it’s Nengi he’s going for, she would walk away.

Erica and Kiddwaya had a good start in the house but things took a dramatic turn a few days ago when the sexy beauty queen accused Kiddwaya of not caring and behaving like a spoilt brat.

Things got more intensed yesterday night when Kiddwaya was spotted in the bathroom with Nengi.

#BBNaija: ‘You are too controlling’ – Kiddwaya blasts Erica

BBNaija 2020: Angry Erica warns Kiddwaya not to ever try…

With another eviction show holding in the next few hours, Erica during a conversation with Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj urged him to disclose how he feels about Nengi so they can both move on.

See video below:

 

