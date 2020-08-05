TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: I’ll tell Nengi to stay away from me if she continues to switch between me and Ozo – Prince declares (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
0

Everyday in the BBnaija house is a new episode and this time it all centers on Nengi.

Housemate, Prince has declared in a statement that he would tell Nengi to stay away from him for switching between him and Ozo.

The housemate who had a late night conversation with Laycon and Trickytee, said he will go on with his decision of telling Nengi to stay away from him should same act continue by next week.

Prince further disclosed that he can’t put up with such act because it doesn’t make sense.

Here is the video below;

