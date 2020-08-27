#BBNaija: I’m always unlucky with teammates – Prince cries out, blames Nengi for making him lose the 1Million Naira Pepsi task

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Prince has bemoaned his ‘tough luck’ with teammates after his team lost yesterday’s Pepsi task.

Nengi and Prince were paired to perform a song from Tiwa savage.

However, they forgot their lyrics, and their presentation was not coordinated on stage.

At the end of the task, Ozo and Trikytee emerged winners and won N1m cash each, with an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai.

In a discussion with his on/off partner, Tolanibaj, Prince said Nengi cost the team its victory at the task.

According to Prince, he is always unlucky with teammates and has not won anything from team challenges in BBNaija house.

Prince said: “I’ve been close every time to winning and now Trikytee and Ozo won.

Below are some reactions from viewers :

Prince is a sore looser

I remember when they lost the Hawaii soap challenge he went around blaming his teammates and now his going to start blaming Nengi for this Pepsi challenge loss.

Such a sissy how about you grow some balls and learn to celebrate others#BBNaija — 🗡️YIKES🦄🦇 (@EyelashBarb) August 26, 2020

Prince, you lost, it sucks, get over it you say you’re not blaming Nengi but you’re blaming Nengi and saying she wasn’t bringing team work #BBNaija #WeloveNengi — euricz (@eurica__) August 26, 2020