BBNaija: I’m the first lady to pick a man over money in 1930 – Lilo

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Evicted housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Lilo Aderogba popularly known as Lilo joined the Nigeria history trend on social media and she made her presence felt.

The trend which has been ongoing for the past few days have seen top stars in the industry write a short note about themselves and what they are supposely the first person to do in the world.

Taking to her social media platforms, Lilo noted that she’s the first lady in history to pick a man over money.

Hardly will any fan argue with her as she became best of friend with Eric just few days after they both started their adventure at the reality show.

She was unable to focus in the house and turned out to become one of the set of housemates to be evicted.

See her post below:

View this post on Instagram

Legendary • • #Lilo #bbnaija

A post shared by Lilo Aderogba (@liloaderogba) on

