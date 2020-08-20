TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns…

See fans’ reactions as Somadina, Regina…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica,…

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on…

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

Nigerians react as Erica’s female fan goes fetish, lays…

Throwback to the viral video of BBNaija Lucy trying to return the…

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s alleged boyfriend outside the house

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
nengi-boyfriend

A social media user identified as Chemmzyk recently shared the photo of Nengi’s alleged boyfriend outside the house whom she was dating before the commencement of the show.

Chemmzyk claimed the man in the picture is  Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Nengi’slover.

nengi

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Ozo disappointed as Nengi toys with his heart…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges…

Sharing the photo, she wondered why the Ozone (Ozo,Nengi) ship won’t sink when Nengi has a boyfriend like that outside the house.

nengi

This is coming after Nengi revealed during her diary session with Biggie that she has a boyfriend outside the house who broke up with her because she never disclosed to him that she was going into the Big Brother house until when she was about going in.

nengi's boyfriend

She said she hopes they reconcile when she leaves the house and if not, she might consider Ozo’s proposal as he is a great guy as well.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as video of Kiddwaya…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account compared to other…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns Nigerians

See fans’ reactions as Somadina, Regina Daniels’ex-boyfriend reminds her…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica, Kiddwaya’s reaction was…

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on social media

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s alleged boyfriend…

Naira Marley signs first female artiste to Marlian Music

“It’s senseless for a first class graduate to look for jobs”- KWASU VC says why

#BBNaija: “Everyday I discover something I don’t like” – Tolanibaj complains…

See fans’ reactions as Somadina, Regina Daniels’ex-boyfriend reminds her…

Lady apprehended for faking her kidnap to extort her parents

50-year-old Woman gives birth to triplets after 30 years of marriage (Photos)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply