#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni reveals she got pregnant without having sex (Video)

Popular social media platform Twitter went berserk on Thursday night after housemate, Wathoni’s shocking tale of how she got pregnant for her five-year-old son.

Wathoni made this known during the housemates’ Thursday wager task presentation that she got pregnant from heavy petting.

She stressed she was a virgin at the time and struggled with accepting her pregnancy.

Following her statement, BBNaija viewers took to their Twitter handle to react while some of the housemate’s friends have come to her defence amid the fire she has come under since sharing her story.

Wathoni ‘s story is facts though. She was my roommate and it legit happened. Can still remember it like it was yesterday. It’s wild, but it happened. So y’all should not judge without knowing facts. #bbnaija — AKUA (@Spicee_x) August 27, 2020

See reactions below

Meet wathoni, the second woman to give birth to a son without having sex in 1623 AD #bbnaija2020lockdown pic.twitter.com/cijjwoICjU — Adewuyi… (@Hardeywhuyi0) August 27, 2020

Wathoni said "I was virgin and got pregnant, I know most people won't believe me, the only person that will believe me is the first person I had sex with because I bled" Was the sex before or after the pregnancy? #bbnaija2020lockdown #bbnaija kidd terry waya seyi pic.twitter.com/2qczWFFLXb — 👑IGWE Of ABUJA (@CallMeIfeanyi) August 27, 2020

I'm surprised wathoni was able to gather the courage to share her story to d housemates and d whole world… 😲😲I hope kentugen(her son) is proud of her and I beleive she isn't lying.. 💙💙#BBNaija #Wathoni pic.twitter.com/OzWxryfrrx — ENRII.I ❗ (@HenryIpere) August 27, 2020