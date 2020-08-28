TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni reveals she got pregnant without having sex (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Popular social media platform Twitter went berserk on Thursday night after housemate, Wathoni’s shocking tale of how she got pregnant for her five-year-old son.

Wathoni made this known during the housemates’ Thursday wager task presentation that she got pregnant from heavy petting.

 

She stressed she was a virgin at the time and struggled with accepting her pregnancy.

Following her statement, BBNaija viewers took to their Twitter handle  to react while some of the housemate’s friends have come to her defence amid the fire she has come under since sharing her story.

See reactions below

 

