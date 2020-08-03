BBNaija: it’s easy to judge people on camera but you commit the same sin – Diane Russet

In what looks like a reaction to the steamy session that occurred last night between Erica and Kiddwaya, former housemate at the Big Brother Naija Show, Diane has joined the leagues of top celebrities in the industry to react.

Erica and Kiddwaya have been the topic of discussion today after a video of them ‘making love’ surfaced online and some fans attacked both housemates for indulging in such act.

Reacting to this, Diane who participated during the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition noted that “It’s easy to judge people when there are cameras but hun, you commit the same exact sin you judge people for or worse, the only difference is we don’t get to see yours on tv because there are no cameras. Good morning family.”