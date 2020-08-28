BBNaija: ‘It’s everyone’s duty to ensure that I don’t starve to death in the house’ – Laycon to Dorathy

It looks like a relationship may be brewing between housemates, Dorathy and Laycon as the two have been serving friendship couple goals in Biggie’s house and viewers are loving it.

Dorathy on Thursday prepared a breakfast for Laycon which he liked and asked her to make Eba for him the next time, Dorathy, however, declined the request as she revealed the only food she can cook is ‘Semo’.

Laycon appreciated Dorathy for showing care and compassion towards him and he said that it is actually the duty of every housemate to ensure that he does don’t starve to death in the house.