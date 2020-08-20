BBNaija: Kaisha speaks on her father’s ‘Billionaire’ status (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
kaisha

Former housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Umaru Aisha popularly known as Kaisha has finally reveal the truth about her father.

It would be recalled that Kaisha was evicted some days ago after her colleague at the show voted her out despite accumulating more post than other housemates that were up for eviction.

Though some fans protested against her dismissal from the show, the beautiful screen diva has moved on and have been granting interviews ever since she came out of the show.

Kaisha in a recent interview have now opened up on her background which many have claimed is rosy.

According to Kaisha, she’s from an average family trying to make a way for itself and not from a billionaire family as claimed by some fans.

See clips of her interview below:

