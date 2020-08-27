#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the house

Billionaire son and Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has revealed plans for the fast-rising singer, Laycon outside the show.

The two housemates have remained friends despite Laycon’s interest in Erica.

Speaking after their Pepsi task on Wednesday night, Kiddwaya applauded Laycon for his spectacular performance and promised to help him promote his music outside the house.

Kiddwaya to Laycon:

“After the house I will connect you so you perform at One Musicfest. You have good talent.”

Laycon was already an artiste before he made his way to the BBNaija house and has stolen the heart of some viewers in this season with his talent.

Meanwhile, Kiddwaya and his love interest, Erica are the latest housemates to be verified on Instagram.

The two recently got their verification badges on photo-sharing app, Instagram, on the same day.