#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally ends up dating Laycon (Video)

The billionaire’s son in this season of Big Brother Naija show, Kiddwaya has disclosed to Erica what he will do if they happen not to get along anymore and if finally ends upndating Laycon.

The BBNaija Lockdown is playing host to one of the most popular ‘love triangle’ ever witnessed in the history of the reality show and fans are loving it.

Just recently, Kiddwaya told his romantic partner, Erica that if their relationship/flirting ends, he would always be there for her for emotional support.

According to Kiddwaya, if Erica ends updating Laycon, he would still talk to her and be there for her and that he would not withdraw.

“Whether we are in a relationship or flirting if it all stops I’m here for emotional support. If you end up dating Laycon, I will still talk to you. I’m not stubborn, I won’t withdraw, won’t watch you crumble or use my jealousy to make you suffer.”