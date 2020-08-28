BBNaija: Kiddwaya is a One minute man – Erica Jokes about Kiddwaya’s ”Knacking” ability

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Erica, recently joked about the amount of time Kiddwaya spends when it comes to sexual prowess.

It all began when Erica and Kiddwaya were seen making out in the kitchen and fellow housemate Neo told them to move to the room to continue their love affair. Kiddwaya then responded by carrying Erica from the Kitchen, shouted saying he’s taking her to bed to make 5 babies together.

The housemates laughed and Dora cautioned Kiddwaya that his father was watching him from home. After a short while, Erica returned back to the kitchen and Dora playfully asked her if she was done making the 5 babies with Kidd. She jokingly replied, “Kidd is a one minute man”. Her comment got all the housemates laughing hysterically.