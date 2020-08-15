TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally…

#BBNaija: Nengi and Ozo express their desire to use one of the…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
bbnaija-kiddwaya-and-erica

It looks like the relationship between Erica and Kiddwaya might see the light of the day even outside the show as they could become the next ‘Teddy A and Bambam.’

This comes as Kidd revealed his plans for Erica outside the house.

The Billionaire son made the disclosure during a conversation with Bright O.

READ ALSO

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals why Neo will dump Vee (Video)

Bright O had asked what would happen to Kiddwaya’s relationship with Erica at the end of the reality television show.

Responding, the 27-year-old said: Yes of course definitely will.”

 

Kiddwaya is currently in a love triangle with Erica and Laycon.

A few days ago, Kiddwaya had said he would support Erica if she opted for Laycon ahead of him. The 27-year-old had also described Erica as just his friend.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off beside a distressed…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a shout-out to DJ…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for forgiveness

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally ends up dating…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House (Video)

Genevieve Nnaji appointed as Ambassador For Toronto International Film Festival…

Unbelievable! Nigerians have started dragging Burna Boy because of a track in…

Lady recounts why her uncle who visited her for the first time in her apartment…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

From grass to grace, Prisoner to Lecturer, lecturer reveals how he bagged…

Actress Uche Jombo berates New York Post for underrating Burna Boy

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply