#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House (Video)

It looks like the relationship between Erica and Kiddwaya might see the light of the day even outside the show as they could become the next ‘Teddy A and Bambam.’

This comes as Kidd revealed his plans for Erica outside the house.

The Billionaire son made the disclosure during a conversation with Bright O.

Bright O had asked what would happen to Kiddwaya’s relationship with Erica at the end of the reality television show.

Responding, the 27-year-old said: “Yes of course definitely will.”

Kiddwaya is currently in a love triangle with Erica and Laycon.

A few days ago, Kiddwaya had said he would support Erica if she opted for Laycon ahead of him. The 27-year-old had also described Erica as just his friend.