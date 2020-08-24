BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals why Praise was evicted, Lucy says she is not surprise

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija lockdown housemates Kiddwaya and Lucy have shared their opinions on Praise’s eviction.

Recall that Praise was evicted on Sunday after scoring the lowest vote among the four housemates put up for possible eviction.

He was nominated for possible eviction alongside Trickytee, Vee and Wathoni.

Kiddwaya had in a statement during the week described Praise as the biggest liar in the house.

“Praise was extra this week that was why he was voted out,” Kiddwaya said.

Ozo, on the other hand, said that was just Praise being himself.

On the other hand, Lucy, who had confessed having feelings for him disclosed she is not surprised praise was evicted.

“I’m not surprised. I know that every Sunday someone must go. So it doesn’t surprise me,” she told Prince.

