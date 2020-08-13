BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a shout-out to DJ Cuppy (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Kiddwaya has got tongues wagging on social media after he made a shout-out to DJ Cuppy.

Kiddwaya showed the world how much influence he has outside the show when he was asked to make a shout-out to two people during his diary session and the billionaire son made good use of the moment.

He started by heaping praise on his social media handler whom he thanked for always supporting his move before he thanked DJ Cuppy for being a good friend.

This move has got fans talking on social media as they continue to envy Kiddwaya for being a friend with the daughter of one of Africa riches personality in DJ Cuppy.

See video of Kiddwaya making a shout-out to DJ Cuppy below:

