TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son,…

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of…

#BBNaija: Biggie is going on a week break from the show, sends…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns…

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account compared to other housemates

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
kiddwaya biggie

Big Brother Naija current Head of House, Kiddwaya while having a conversation with Erica, insinuated that he is the richest among his fellow housemates.

Kiddwaya is the son of Nigerian Billionaire, Terry Waya.

According to him, no one comes close to him in terms of ‘a fat account balance’ and ‘net-worth’, reason he does not take offense at things housemates do in the house seriously because “they can’t be compared to him.”

READ ALSO

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his…

#BBNaija: Biggie is going on a week break from the show,…

“I don’t take things seriously in this house; if I did I would have had issues with some housemates. I know what I have outside; my net worth cannot be compared with them outside here.

 

Nobody compares. They don’t compare to me, not like am bragging or something but, my networth, my bank account don’t compare to them.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells Tolanibaj

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of the diary room…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually bath together,…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her real age in a…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of the year”…

#BBNaija: Biggie is going on a week break from the show, sends the New Head of…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account compared to other…

I Beat My Husband Because He Orders Me Around, Woman Tells Court

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns Nigerians

Watch moment of bravery as 71-year-old Portuguese President swims to rescue 2…

Men want to support women’s dreams but many women don’t have dreams except…

#BBNaija: Nigerians drags Lady for saying she wants Laycon dead

#BBNaija: Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke spotted cruising in the N27m Innoson SUV…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply