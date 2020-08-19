#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account compared to other housemates

Big Brother Naija current Head of House, Kiddwaya while having a conversation with Erica, insinuated that he is the richest among his fellow housemates.

Kiddwaya is the son of Nigerian Billionaire, Terry Waya.

According to him, no one comes close to him in terms of ‘a fat account balance’ and ‘net-worth’, reason he does not take offense at things housemates do in the house seriously because “they can’t be compared to him.”

“I don’t take things seriously in this house; if I did I would have had issues with some housemates. I know what I have outside; my net worth cannot be compared with them outside here.

Nobody compares. They don’t compare to me, not like am bragging or something but, my networth, my bank account don’t compare to them.”

OMG did I just hear kiddwaya well. “I don’t mean to brag” and he goes “if not for this house we wouldn’t have met, we can’t compare, my net worth and your net worth can’t compare. My bank account and yours can’t compare”. E for what?!!!!!! #BBNaija — keffi Williams (@lil_keffi) August 18, 2020