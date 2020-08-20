TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Kiddwaya wanted a relationship with me but I wasn’t interested – Wathoni

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-wathoni-kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija housemate, Wathoni has revealed that Kiddwaya wanted a relationship with her but she wasn’t interested.

She said rejected being into a relationship with billionaire son, Kiddwaya.

kidd-erica  According to Wathoni, Kiddwaya wanted to be in a relationship with her, but she wasn’t ready to get entangled with anyone in the house.

The mother-of-one mentioned that Kiddwaya gave her “greenlight” during their little conversations, but she did not push further because she wasn’t ready for a relationship.

Wathoni made the disclosure to Praise, Prince, and Lucy, during their conversation about the housemate(s) they are falling for in Big Brother’s house.

