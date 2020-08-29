BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija lockdown house, Laycon was captured last night on camera grabbing and massaging Dorathy’s buttocks.

Housemates always engage in different ‘truth or dare’ games to keep the Lockdown house lively.

During the games, housemates take turns to pick papers containing instructions which they carry out without objections.

Laycon was instructed to pick a girl among the seven ladies left in the house and ‘press her bum bum for 30 seconds’

He snubbed Erica, his love interest, opted for Dorathy and was seen massaging her buttocks.

The ‘truth or dare’ game, which was introduced to the Lockdown house by Trickytee is seen by many as one of the ills of the reality show. This is because during this game, housemates engage in different sexual activities.

