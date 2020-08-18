TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Laycon discuss about his girlfriend outside the house with Tolanibaj

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
laycon-tolanibaj

The talented singer and one of the fans’ favorite housemates, Laycon has got Tolanibaj surprised as he discusses his girlfriend outside the house with during an early morning conversation.

He revealed to the new Deputy Head of House, Tolanibaj earlier this morning in the garden that he may have a relationship with another girl outside the house.

Laycon
The duo was conversing about people they miss outside the outside and Laycon said; “I did voice note for my girlfriend outside”.

Tolanibaj replied; “Pause. I keep forgetting you have a girlfriend outside.” Do you have a real girlfriend outside? she asked.

Laycon replied; I think so.

Watch the video below,

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemates held their customary Saturday night party three days ago and there were lots of highlights but the most jaw-dropping moment was when Laycon seemingly curved Erica when she came close to him.

It should be recalled that Laycon is trying to come to terms with the fact that he might never get Erica to love him and he feels it’d be better to keep his distance.

 

 

