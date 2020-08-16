BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in last night’sparty

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Erica-Laycon

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemates held their customary Saturday night party and there were lots of highlights but the most jaw-dropping moment was when Laycon seemingly curved Erica when she came close to him.

erica-laycon

Recall Laycon is trying to come to terms with the fact that he might never get Erica to love him and he feels it’d be better to keep his distance.

Fans noted the way Laycon ‘moved aside’ when she was coming close to him and it elicited a wide range of reactions on social media.

See video below ;

Another fan however opined that she wasn’t going to meet Laycon but was going to get a drink ;

Lol anyone can see that she went to get her drink. Focus on your fave and leave her alone. They’ve been avoiding each other but you just want to agend biko please stop this stupidity

 

 

