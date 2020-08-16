#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in last night’sparty

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemates held their customary Saturday night party and there were lots of highlights but the most jaw-dropping moment was when Laycon seemingly curved Erica when she came close to him.

Recall Laycon is trying to come to terms with the fact that he might never get Erica to love him and he feels it’d be better to keep his distance.

Fans noted the way Laycon ‘moved aside’ when she was coming close to him and it elicited a wide range of reactions on social media.

See video below ;

After seeing the way Laycon curved Erica , my prayer request is God curve away bad vibes and bad wind from me that way….amennn…. #OwambeWithLaycon #BBNaijaLockdown #OrijinalOwambe #BBNaijaParty #LayconIsFocused pic.twitter.com/2UUHeSnb3k — Edo Ibibio Yoruba boy (@frekesimple1) August 15, 2020

Another fan however opined that she wasn’t going to meet Laycon but was going to get a drink ;