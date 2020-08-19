BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica, Kiddwaya’s reaction was priceless(Video)

The Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show has continue to bring it excitement and things got more interesting today as Laycon freestyle for Erica.

Laycon who has not been shy in showing housemates how talented and blessed he is gave Erica one of the most memorable time she will spend at the house when he composed a song for her.

Delighted by Laycon’s freestyle, Erica could be seen smiling and gushing about the talent on display however things were not going too well for Kiddwaya as he frowns despite all housemates having fun.

Kiddwaya looked like a lost man as he paid no attention to Laycon’s freestyle and couldn’t wait for him to end his song.

