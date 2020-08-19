TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son,…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns…

Billionaire Mogul, E-money Flaunts the interior of his luxurious…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account…

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells…

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica, Kiddwaya’s reaction was priceless(Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
erica-laycon-kiddwaya

The Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show has continue to bring it excitement and things got more interesting today as Laycon freestyle for Erica.

Laycon who has not been shy in showing housemates how talented and blessed he is gave Erica one of the most memorable time she will spend at the house when he composed a song for her.

Delighted by Laycon’s freestyle, Erica could be seen smiling and gushing about the talent on display however things were not going too well for Kiddwaya as he frowns despite all housemates having fun.

READ ALSO

Nigerians react as Erica’s female fan goes fetish,…

#BBNaija: Erica speaks on Laycon’s cold and hostile…

Kiddwaya looked like a lost man as he paid no attention to Laycon’s freestyle and couldn’t wait for him to end his song.

See video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her real age in a…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually bath together,…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns Nigerians

Billionaire Mogul, E-money Flaunts the interior of his luxurious Mansion in a…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account compared to other…

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells Tolanibaj why they…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Slay Queen designs boyfriend’s ‘gbola’ on her birthday cake as she shows off…

Nigerians react as Erica’s female fan goes fetish, lays spiritual curse on…

Throwback to the viral video of BBNaija Lucy trying to return the U.S dollars…

BBNaija: Adekunle Gold, Falz and others celebrate Vee, sent her emotional…

Accident victim to sue doctor for giving him blood to revive him when he was…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica, Kiddwaya’s reaction was…

Tonto Dike’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill flaunts rumoured girlfriend,…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply