#BBNaija: Laycon sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to suck Erica’s chest, and he did! (video)

The Big Brother Naija Housemates, on Friday night, engaged themselves in a dare game and it all seemed all fun.

One of the highlights of the moment was when Kiddwaya was ‘dared’ to suck on a girl’s nipple for 15 seconds and he chose his love interest, Erica.

Although the former head of house was at first reluctant when Kidd picked her, she later agreed!

We all thought that Laycon had gotten over his obsession with Erica, but it all seems as though his wounds may have opened up again.

Laycon was seated on the bed in the garden and bowed his head in pain, in order not to see what was happening.

At a moment the camera showed Dorathy pointing at Laycon and smiling. Vee’s reaction was also epic!

Watch the video below;