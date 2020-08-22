TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s…

#BBNaija: Kaisha speaks on her father’s…

Lady blast tout who harassed her publicly in Lagos (video)

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she…

BIG BROTHER REVEALED: Meet the man behind the voice you hear on…

Nigerians drag Lady who cries uncontrollably and starts tearing…

#BBNaija: “I will sleep in your bed tonight” – Wathoni tells…

#BBNaija: “Ozo is not my type, he was the one always in my…

Video of Ozo secretly touching Nengi under the duvet and…

#BBNaija: Laycon sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to suck Erica’s chest, and he did! (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
kiddrica

The Big Brother Naija Housemates, on Friday night, engaged themselves in a dare game and it all seemed all fun.

One of the highlights of the moment was when Kiddwaya was ‘dared’ to suck on a girl’s nipple for 15 seconds and he chose his love interest, Erica.

laycons

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya is a tyrant, should never be Head of…

Although the former head of house was at first reluctant when Kidd picked her, she later agreed!

We all thought that Laycon had gotten over his obsession with Erica, but it all seems as though his wounds may have opened up again.

Laycon was seated on the bed in the garden and bowed his head in pain, in order not to see what was happening.

At a moment the camera showed Dorathy pointing at Laycon and smiling. Vee’s reaction was also epic!

Watch the video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s alleged boyfriend…

#BBNaija: Kaisha speaks on her father’s ‘Billionaire’ status…

Lady blast tout who harassed her publicly in Lagos (video)

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she complains about…

BIG BROTHER REVEALED: Meet the man behind the voice you hear on #BBNaija (VIDEO)

Nigerians drag Lady who cries uncontrollably and starts tearing cloth off…

#BBNaija: “I will sleep in your bed tonight” – Wathoni tells Laycon, he responds

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

They refused to come out with their DNA results – Liz Anjorin denounces her…

Regina Daniels and her husband appoints Halima Buhari and Annie Idibia to occupy…

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly fixed heavily drunk…

Woman thrown inside a well by a kidnapper, rescued alive after 3 days (Videos)

Shocking video of three teenage boys narrating how they raped a 13-year-old girl…

#BBNaija: Laycon sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to suck Erica’s chest,…

#BBNaija: BrightO and Wathoni having a ‘thing’ under the sheets…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply