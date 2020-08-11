TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

At over 80 years of age, Alaafin Of Oyo gets another new wife who…

Davido’s family, the Adelekes buy another Jet (Photo)

#BBNaija: Teni leads serious prayer session to release Laycon…

Wailing as FAAN staff, Chidinma Ajoku, who was crushed to death…

BBNaija: “I want to kiss you” – Dorathy shocks other housemates…

Nigerian female graduate who dumped chemistry for shoemaking…

Man cries out when the girl he picked from a club refused to…

Ozo and I are just friends – Dorathy clears the air about…

#BBnaija: Laycon will win, Erica needs to go next week –…

#BBNaija: Laycon should come out and see better girls in the real world to marry – Daddy Freeze

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
0

Recall that some weeks back media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as ‘Daddy Freeze’ took to his Twitter handle to predict that BBNaija Housemate, Laycon might win because of the sympathy he would get from fans.

Daddy Freeze tweeted, “This Laycon might win because of the sympathy he would garner in response to the spiteful profiling he received on social media….”

But it looks like Laycon is derailing ever since he disclosed his interest in Erica, who is in an entanglement with Kiddwaya.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Teni leads serious prayer session to release…

#BBnaija: Laycon will win, Erica needs to go next week…

Daddy Freeze in a latest tweet said “Laycon should come out and see better girls in the real world to marry.”

Erica became the HOH yesterday and went on to pick Kiddwaya ahead of Laycon as her deputy.

Recall that popular singer, Teni also led prayers for the release of Laycon from foolishness.

See also: #BBNaija: Teni leads serious prayer session to release Laycon from foolishness (Video)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply