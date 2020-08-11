#BBNaija: Laycon should come out and see better girls in the real world to marry – Daddy Freeze

Recall that some weeks back media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as ‘Daddy Freeze’ took to his Twitter handle to predict that BBNaija Housemate, Laycon might win because of the sympathy he would get from fans.

Daddy Freeze tweeted, “This Laycon might win because of the sympathy he would garner in response to the spiteful profiling he received on social media….”

But it looks like Laycon is derailing ever since he disclosed his interest in Erica, who is in an entanglement with Kiddwaya.

Daddy Freeze in a latest tweet said “Laycon should come out and see better girls in the real world to marry.”

Erica became the HOH yesterday and went on to pick Kiddwaya ahead of Laycon as her deputy.

Recall that popular singer, Teni also led prayers for the release of Laycon from foolishness.

