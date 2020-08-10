TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s family, the Adelekes buy another Jet (Photo)

I’ve never written down a song in my life, it’s all…

Nollywood Actress, Bimbo Afolayan gets a Multi-million Naira…

#BBnaija: Laycon will win, Erica needs to go next week –…

#BBNaija: Teni leads serious prayer session to release Laycon…

#BBNaija: Ozo confesses to Nengi on how he gets erection when he…

‘Yahoo boys’ have become role models in Nigerian society –…

“My yansh don heal” – Omohtee shows off new shape after her…

#BBNaija organizers apologize for rooting for Laycon and painting…

#BBnaija: Laycon will win, Erica needs to go next week – Kemi Olunloyo

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
0

Nigerian self acclaimed investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo is at it again as she once again showed her support for Laycon.

Kemi went on to shed light on who will take home the ultimate prize as the winner of Big Brother Naija 2020.

She claimed in a Tweet that the rapper and housemate, Laycon is a winner.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Teni leads serious prayer session to release…

#BBNaija organizers apologize for rooting for Laycon and…

The investigative journalist made this revelation whilst expressing her stance on female housemate Erica.

 

She tweeted:

“#Laycon will win this show. Erica will be a slut outside the house. Her dangerous 24hr smile She will break apart if a man ever dumps her. She needs to GO! Next week. #BBLaycon is a winner. Says the distance a good thing.”

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply