#BBnaija: Laycon will win, Erica needs to go next week – Kemi Olunloyo

Nigerian self acclaimed investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo is at it again as she once again showed her support for Laycon.

Kemi went on to shed light on who will take home the ultimate prize as the winner of Big Brother Naija 2020.

She claimed in a Tweet that the rapper and housemate, Laycon is a winner.

The investigative journalist made this revelation whilst expressing her stance on female housemate Erica.

She tweeted:

“#Laycon will win this show. Erica will be a slut outside the house. Her dangerous 24hr smile She will break apart if a man ever dumps her. She needs to GO! Next week. #BBLaycon is a winner. Says the distance a good thing.”