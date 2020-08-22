TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Laycon’s EP ‘Who is Laycon’ hits 2 Million streams on streaming platform

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
laycon

Laycon, one of the housemates at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show has continue to break barriers outside the show as his EP ‘Who is Laycon’ hits over 2 Million streams

Laycon who became the first housemates to be verified on Instagram and Triller achieved this milestone just a month after he started his adventure at the show.

Laycon has also been giving fans and colleagues at the show vibes to show how talented he is.

Laycon will be eager to continue this good form when the adventure at the show ends as top music labels will be eager to sign him.

