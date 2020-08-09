BBNaija: Laycon’s obsession with Erica is becoming worrisome – Uti Nwachukwu

Popular media personnel and actor, Uti Nwachukwu, who happened to have taken a liken for BBnaija housemate, Laycon at the commencement of this season reality has raised some concerns.

This comes amidst Laycon’s interest in Erica, while she stands between him and Kiddwaya, who she seems to prefer. Erica had on an occasion said she is mentally attracted to Laycon.

However, Uti in a post via his Twitter handle disclosed that Laycon’s obsession with Erica is becoming worrisome as he calls for an intervention.

Uti Nwachukwu wrote; “OK I feel its time for an intervention for Laycon. This obsession with Erica is becoming worrisome. Habbah na which kind talk be this with Praise just now. #BBNaijia Set awon avengers Lol o boy make we pray for Laycon eye to clear oooo

#Bbnaija #BBNaijaLocdown2020″