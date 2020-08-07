#BBNaija: Lilo becomes first evicted housemate to be verified on IG (Photo)

Former housemate at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Lilo has become the first evicted housemate to be verified on photo-sharing-app, Instagram.

Lilo who was evicted at the first eviction show alongside Ka3na. It however, showed she’s built herself a great fans base despite spending less than three weeks at the reality show.

The 23-year-old dietician Instagram page was verified today August 7.

Lilo can boast of over 140K followers on the platform which she has clouded with magnificent photos and videos of herself and traveling experiences.

See screenshot of her IG page below: