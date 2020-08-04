BBNaija Lockdown: Dorathy’s birthday message to Ozo that is making fans go emotional

Today is Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5 housemate and current Head of House, Ozo”s birthday and the birthday message from Dorathy, the deputy Head Of House to him is stirring up emotions in their fans.

Theinfong earlier reported that he emerged as the first male and the 3rd head of house in the Big Brother’s house. The first-class graduate became the HOC after he was able to complete his puzzle within a short period of time broke a record by being the first housemate to complete the task.

Interestingly and almost expectedly, he chose his closest friend in the house, Dorathy, as his Deputy.

Moments ago, Dorathy sent him the most beautiful birthday message ever that has got fans shedding tears and aww-ing.