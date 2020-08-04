TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija Lockdown: Dorathy’s birthday message to Ozo that is making fans go emotional

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Today is Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5 housemate and current Head of House, Ozo”s birthday and the birthday message from Dorathy, the deputy Head Of House to him is stirring up emotions in their fans.

Theinfong earlier reported that he emerged as the first male and the 3rd head of house in the Big Brother’s house. The first-class graduate became the HOC after he was able to complete his puzzle within a short period of time broke a record by being the first housemate to complete the task.

Interestingly and almost expectedly, he chose his closest friend in the house, Dorathy, as his Deputy.

Moments ago, Dorathy sent him the most beautiful birthday message ever that has got fans shedding tears and aww-ing.

“My amiable HOH Sir, My buddy, and the one and only BBnaija UltimateLightSkin…
Its only been a couple of weeks since our paths crossed, and i can say for free that its been an eventful friendship. The arguments, the frank talks, the banter, the teases and more are few of the things that define our relationship.

You are a gentleman indeed, your mama def raised a King!!•
Today marks the beginning of another year in your life, and I pray it will be best your year so far. I pray God grants all your heart desires.
And thank God say you no shame me…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY.
I remain your humble Deputy HOH and your all time Bully” Dorathy wrote

