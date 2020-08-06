#BBNaija: Lucy breaks down in tears as Biggy ask what she would do with her money if she emerges as winner (Video)

Housemate at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show Lucy just couldn’t hide her emotions as she broke down in tears when she was asked what she would do with her money if she emerge as winner.

Lucy who is among the 16 housemates up for eviction was questioned by Biggy on the plans she has if she emerged winner of the ongoing reality show.

The beautiful screen diva burst into tears as she tried to explain what she would do with the millions of naira but noted that she will be getting her family out of poverty.

Lucy stated that winning the show means she’s securing a house for her family and they would not be paying for rent again as this will surely be one of her achievements.

See the emotional moment Lucy spoke with Biggy below: