#BBnaija: Lucy explains reason for her frequent outbursts in the house (video)

One of the most popular housemates in the BBnaija House is Lucy, who is known for her outbursts and she recently had one with Nengi.

Well, Lucy in a latest statement has explained the reasons for her frequents outburst.

According to her, she revealed she takes things personal and she is ready to go to any length for anyone close to her.

She however, revealed that she would stop the outburst.

Watch video below

#BBLucy explains the reason for her frequent outbursts in the #BNaija House. Find out why here. — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) August 17, 2020

Following the eviction on Sunday night, many BBNaija fans were surprised Lucy, who is a drama queen in the house didn’t make the last four.

With the low key fans Lucy has gathered, it looks like she wouldn’t be leaving the BBNaija house anytime soon.