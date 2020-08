#BBNaija: Lucy On Fire, Gives Praise Hot Grind At Party (Video)

The Big Brother Naija reality show weekend party went down last as it continues with loads of excitement, drama, and new adventures from the housemates.

The housemates as usual got ready for the Saturday night party as they were seen dressing up to enter the dance floor.

Housemate lucy was captured on camera going all crazy at the party. She was seen giving housemate Praise a hot grind during the party.