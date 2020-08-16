BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in 2020” – Ozo (Video)

Sport enthusiastic and housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Ozo has revealed that meeting Nengi remains his best achievement for the year.

Ozo and Nengi have formed a good friendship at the show and they’ve both been speaking on how much they would love things to work out after the show.

However, Ozo while speaking to Biggy during his Diary session heaped praise on Nengi and how she has become his best friend and companion ever since they started their adventure at the show.

He noted that meeting the beauty queen remain his best achievement for year 2020 as he hopes things work out between them.

Ozo also stated that he would be evicting Kaisha if he was given the power to send one housemate home.

See video of Ozo speaking below: