TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from…

Check out new photos of Chioma amidst pregnancy rumours

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in 2020” – Ozo (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
ozo-nengi (1)

Sport enthusiastic and housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Ozo has revealed that meeting Nengi remains his best achievement for the year.

Ozo and Nengi have formed a good friendship at the show and they’ve both been speaking on how much they would love things to work out after the show.

However, Ozo while speaking to Biggy during his Diary session heaped praise on Nengi and how she has become his best friend and companion ever since they started their adventure at the show.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Watch Ozo pleading to Nengi to let go of grudges…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha…

He noted that meeting the beauty queen remain his best achievement for year 2020 as he hopes things work out between them.

Ozo also stated that he would be evicting Kaisha if he was given the power to send one housemate home.

See video of Ozo speaking below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House (Video)

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in 2020” – Ozo…

Some fans who insulted BBNaija’s Bam Bam are still single – Actress Lilian…

Robert Trump Is Dead! US President’s Younger Brother Dies At 71

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in Osun

Laycon states why Kiddwaya is one of his favourite housemates

Nigerian man reveals why Christians should not give testimonies in church this…

After 20 years of waiting, Nigerian couple welcomes a set of triplets

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply