#BBNaija misrepresents Nigerian youths, Ooni of Ife wants it scrapped and replaced

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Wednesday added his powerful voice to the calls for the scrapping of Big Brother Nigeria reality show, also called BBNaija.

The great monarch said the show misrepresents “the goodness and integrity of the Nigerian youths”.

Instead, the Ooni advocated for a new show that will be more beneficial to the youths.

The new show already has a willing sponsor, Elizabeth Jack Rich, founder of Elizabeth Jack-Rch Aid Foundation

The Ooni spoke in Ile-Ife at an interaction with scores of youths who visited him as part of the celebration of International Youth Day.

The monarch’s guests are members of the Nigerian Youth Council.

He described the youths as the country’s untapped immeasurable wealth and resources and urged them to take leadership roles.

Without mincing words, the Ooni knocked the youths for misplacing their priorities.

He appealed to them to redeem themselves as a matter of urgent public importance.

Nigerian youths are fond of accusing and abusing our leaders. Stop abusing them. Contribute your own quota. Let’s wear our thinking caps and begin to act like the real future leaders that we are.

“In the last general election, the total number of votes cast was around 27 million while over 170 million people voted during the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show.

“This is a practical reality of who Nigerian youths are and where our priorities lie as Nigerians.

“The funny side in all of these is that we still go to bed, have a good sleep and wake up with the hope to meet a Nigeria we didn’t create. Nigerian Youths! Nigerian Youths!! Nigerians Youths!!!

“Unfortunately, every time I talk about this kind of attitude, everyone just laugh and move on. What kind of nation are we building?

“When people say this country, or what kind of country is this, they are indirectly saying these people – it is the people that make a country; so what kind of Nigerian youths are we?” Ooni asked.

The monarch suggested a new reality show, which will project the country’s values and tradition.

He urged leaders of the National Youth Council of Nigeria to work out plans on the show, which will be called, “The Big Nigeria Reality Show”.

“The proposed show will be structured in a way that young professionals, talented individuals and others across several field of endeavour will be showcased and helped to reach their peak.

“This would help the participants and also help viewers to have access to people that can be seen as role models,” Ooni added.

Source: PM News