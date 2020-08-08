BBNaija: Moment rivals, Laycon and Kiddwaya embraced each other (Video)

There have been a lot of dramatic scenes at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show but no one would have predicted what happened some hours ago between Laycon and Kiddwaya.

Laycon and Kiddwaya have been trending on social media over their entanglement with Erica who seems to be the hot cake in the house.

However both lover boys put their differences behind to celebrate their recent victory after their team won the task given to them in astonishing fashion.

Kiddwaya and Laycon were all smiles as they embrace themselves and this will surely delight Erica whose beauty seems to have built a bridge amidst both housemates.

See the memorable moment below