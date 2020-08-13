TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Nengi and Ozo express their desire to use one of the condoms in the house

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
nengi-ozo-condom

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemates, Nengi and Ozo have expressed their desire to use one of the condoms in the house as it keeps reducing each day without knowing those who use it.

ozo-and-nengi

Nengi while complaining about how the condoms in the house have been reducing asked Ozo how many he has used so far since they came into the house.

 

Ozo on his part said he wished he has used any of the condoms in the house and later quizzed Nengi whether she has also used any and she said she wishes.

 

The reality stars expressed their desire to use some of the condoms in the house as it appears others are subtly making good use of it.

They, however, did not reveal if they’d be using it on themselves.

