BBNaija: Nengi blames Ozo for Being called out by Ebuka, says he has a hand in it (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
ozo-nengi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi believes Ozo’s actions are the reason Ebuka called her out during the live eviction show.

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi believes Ozo's actions are the reason Ebuka called her out during the live eviction show.

nengiii

Ebuka called her out following her bust-up with Ozo about the issue of pecking Dorathy in her presence.

Reacting to the issue, Nengi said he was the reason Ebuka called her out because he made it look obvious that she was angry when he pecked Dorathy meanwhile she wasn’t.

According to her, she was upset by a previous issue which she seemed not ready to talk about. She feels misunderstood and humiliated over something he has no knowledge of.

Ozo replied that he thought the peck was the reason she was mad at him.

Watch the video below:

 

