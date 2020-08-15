BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Nengi has admitted that she had liposuction surgery on her butt.

You would recall that upon Nengi’s entrance into the BBNaija house, old photos of her having a considerably smaller backside surfaced and fans accused her of having a butt enhancement surgery.

Nengi has now confirmed those talks during a conversation with Ozo on Friday.

Speaking on the procedure, the former beauty queen said she regrets ‘not blogging about her experience and would consider blogging her next surgical procedure’.

In her words ;

“When I tell people I have had liposuction, they always said I should not be talking about it. The way I look at it there is nothing there at all.

“If I ever had a procedure again I will talk more about it. I even regret not putting it in a blog like the white girls do ’cause’ I had a bombass experience and it came out really nice.”

See the clip below ;