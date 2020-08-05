TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Nengi has a crazy strategy that will help her win the show – Ka3na speaks (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Former housemate at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Ka3na has spoken about the strategy Nengi has put in place just to win the show.

Ka3na who became the first housemate to be shown the exit door some days ago has been granting interviews about her time in the house and has been revealing some deep secrets as well.

According to the beautiful mother of one, she claimed Nengi has a crazy strategy she’s working on that will ensure she comes out victorious.

She noted that despite the number of housemates at the show that are showing the world how cool they are, Nengi remains the one to beat and she does not look like one that will slow down on the plan.

See video below:

