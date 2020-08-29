#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

The drama at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show is getting more intriguing as Nengi is caught in another scene with Kiddwaya.

Nengi has been raising eyebrows on social media with her activities on the show as well as from female housemates at the show who have accused her of trying to snatch all the male housemates.

With Kiddwaya and Erica currently going through a tough time in their relationship, Nengi was offered another opportunity to sit on the billionaire son laps.

However, Nengi refused the gesture as Ozo was right in front of her helping Kiddwaya with his durag.

See video below: