#BBNaija: Nengi reveals the cause of the fight she had with Lucy last night

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Nengi, has opened up to Biggie on the cause of the heated argument between herself and Lucy yesternight.

Lucy and Nengi had a fight yesterday and exchanged words calling each other cruel names. The other housemates tried to prevent them from sprawling on each other during the confrontation.

When Biggie asked her about the fight she had with Lucy, she said ;