BBNaija: Nengi reveals why she doesn’t like Sundays (Video)

Hot Cake at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Nengi has revealed she has not achieved her aim at the reality show.

Nengi who has become a notable name outside the show made this known while speaking during her diary session as she noted how much she hate Sunday.

She noted that Sunday are always sad because someone close to her or even her might be bidding farewell to the show but maintained her composure to note that she’s not prepared to exit the show now.

Speaking with Biggy, Nengi said:

“Sundays are always sad…it could be me or someone I’m close to but I’m staying hopeful.”

“I’ve not achieved what I’m here. My goal is to be in the finale.”

“If I’m evicted I’ll expand my brand, take life one step at a time and better my life. Work on myself too.”

“I might not be a defenceless person, I’m a kool girl, I’m not hating on anyone, I feel like I’ve a contagious energy, it’s pure.”

“I still want to make geniue friendship that will last outside the house. I’ll tell them that is the reason they should save me”

See video of her diary session below: