#BBNaija: Neo is my Spec not Prince, but I cannot date him – Wathoni reveals (Video)

Big Brother Naija ”Lockdown” housemate, Wathoni has confessed why he cannot date Neo to bright stating that Neo is her type of man, but there is a reason why she’s keeping her cool.

The mother of one made this known to while having a conversation with fellow housemates, Brighto on Thursday morning.

However, according to her, she cannot have any relationship with Neo because ‘World war III will happen in the house’.

Wathoni said: “Out of all the guys in the house, my Spec is Neo not Prince but he’s already taken.

“Imagine I say that in the house, World War III will happen oh.”

Watch clip of their conversation below;

At the moment, Neo and Vee are romantically involved with each other.

Recall that, Vee had days ago threatened to deal with Wathoni in the house after their heated argument over bed situation.

However, they reconciled on Saturday night alongside Tolanibaj.