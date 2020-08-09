TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lizzy Anjorin shades Ex-lover, shares romantic video of her…

Hacked or not: Seyi Shay flaunts hot body again (Photo)

#BBNaija: Ozo confesses to Nengi on how he gets erection when he…

Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko finally reveal their…

“My yansh don heal” – Omohtee shows off new shape after her…

Nigerian movie industry now full of Yahoo boys, prostitutes…

#BBNaija: Moment rivals, Laycon and Kiddwaya embraced each other…

Meet #BBNaija Praise’s disabled yet beautiful 21-years-old…

Cossy Ojiakor shares her engagement video as her 30-year-old…

#BBNaija organizers apologize for rooting for Laycon and painting Kiddwaya in a bad light, sates why they did it

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
BBNaija-1
0

Big brother Naija organizers have taken to their Twitter account @BBNaija, to apologize for using Erica’s situation last night to put Kiddwaya in a bad light, and Laycon in a good light.

bbnaija

The article which was posted on the Africa Magic website was tagged “unprofessional” by BBNaija fans, saying it made Kiddwaya look like the villain.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: “She has been trying to kiss me” – Laycon says as…

#BBNaija: Laycon’s obsession with Erica is becoming…

Recall that last night when Erica got drunk, Laycon had a conversation with Praise about not allowing Erica sleep with Kiddwaya as she was drunk.

Read the article BBNaija posted below…

 

They have now apologized saying they got a little carried away.

Well that was embarrassing! We admit we got a little too carried away and we let our emotions get the best of us. Please remember that the power, as always, remains in your hands. #BBNaija” they tweeted.

 

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply