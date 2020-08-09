#BBNaija organizers apologize for rooting for Laycon and painting Kiddwaya in a bad light, sates why they did it

Big brother Naija organizers have taken to their Twitter account @BBNaija, to apologize for using Erica’s situation last night to put Kiddwaya in a bad light, and Laycon in a good light.

The article which was posted on the Africa Magic website was tagged “unprofessional” by BBNaija fans, saying it made Kiddwaya look like the villain.

Recall that last night when Erica got drunk, Laycon had a conversation with Praise about not allowing Erica sleep with Kiddwaya as she was drunk.

Read the article BBNaija posted below…

They have now apologized saying they got a little carried away.

“Well that was embarrassing! We admit we got a little too carried away and we let our emotions get the best of us. Please remember that the power, as always, remains in your hands. #BBNaija” they tweeted.