#BBNaija: Our votes no longer count, Kaisha wasn’t supposed to go home – Media users react as details of how Nigerians voted emerges online

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Following the latest eviction of Big Brother ‘Lockdown’ housemates, Kaisha, details of how Nigerians voted have emerged.

Kaisha was evicted during the Sunday night eviction show and her eviction has left 15 housemates battling for the grand prize of N65million.

All housemates except Erica and Kiddwaya were up for possible eviction this week.

 

VEE had the highest vote, while Neo had the least vote in the post released by DSTV.

However, the organizer of BBNaija promised viewers to make available the full list of housemates eviction votes later this night.

Here is a breakdown of how viewers voted for nine housemates:

 

VEE – 3.89%
TOLANIBAJ -3.77%
BRIGHTO – 3.76%
KAISHA – 3.48%
TRIKYTEE – 3.47%
WATHONI – 3.25%
NEO – 3.13%

Nigerians on social media platforms began to express mixed feelings as people reacted to the latest evictions.

Those who were in support shared their views while others expressed sadness over Kaisha’s eviction.

See reactions below;

