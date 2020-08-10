TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

At over 80 years of age, Alaafin Of Oyo gets another new wife who…

Davido’s family, the Adelekes buy another Jet (Photo)

#BBNaija: Teni leads serious prayer session to release Laycon…

Wailing as FAAN staff, Chidinma Ajoku, who was crushed to death…

BBNaija: “I want to kiss you” – Dorathy shocks other housemates…

Nigerian female graduate who dumped chemistry for shoemaking…

Man cries out when the girl he picked from a club refused to…

Ozo and I are just friends – Dorathy clears the air about…

#BBnaija: Laycon will win, Erica needs to go next week –…

#BBNaija: Ozo and I could be in a relationship after the show – Nengi (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
ozo-nengi
0

Housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Nengi has revealed that she could end up being in a relationship with Ozo after the show.

Nengi who maintained that she is just friends with Ozo during the second eviction show revealed this secret during her diary session.

The beauty queen says she will try not to be overly playful with Ozo because she’s trying not to send the wrong signals and lead him on.

However, she really likes him and wants to be friends with him in and out of the house and hopes it lead to something fruitful.

See video of Nengi speaking below:

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply