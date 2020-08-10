#BBNaija: Ozo and I could be in a relationship after the show – Nengi (Video)

Housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Nengi has revealed that she could end up being in a relationship with Ozo after the show.

Nengi who maintained that she is just friends with Ozo during the second eviction show revealed this secret during her diary session.

The beauty queen says she will try not to be overly playful with Ozo because she’s trying not to send the wrong signals and lead him on.

However, she really likes him and wants to be friends with him in and out of the house and hopes it lead to something fruitful.

See video of Nengi speaking below: