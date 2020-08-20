BBNaija: Ozo disappointed as Nengi toys with his heart again, tells him not to mistake their closeness for a ”relationship” (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Nengi, has expressly told Ozo not to mistake their closeness in the house for a ”relationship”. In her words

I hope I am not giving you the wrong signals”

It is no hidden fact that Ozo has always fancied Nengi and has been on her case for a while. During one of his diary sessions, he even mentioned that Nengi has the qualities he is searching for in a woman and that he is really attracted to her.

Nengi on her part told Big Brother during one of her diary sessions that she has a boyfriend outside the house who broke up with her because she never disclosed to him that she was going into the Big Brother house until a few days to the show. She said she hopes they reconcile when she leaves the house but if not, she might consider Ozo’s proposal as he is a great guy as well.

Both of them have been very close in the house and most of the time always seen together.

Well, last night, she set the records straight to him again, telling him not to mistake their closeness for anything. She said she hopes she isn’t leading him on. Ozo on the other hand didn’t look pleased.

