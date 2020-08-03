#BBNaija: Ozo emerges as the Head of House becomes the third housemate to assume the position

Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ozo has emerged the Third Head of House after he completed the course in the allotted time they were given to complete the game.

Though other housemates were given the opportunity to have a tie with Ozo, but none could meet up.

Ozo has since been given 20 minutes to pick a Deputy.

Layton was exempted from playing due to his hamstring injury. If chosen by Ozo as a deputy, he’d be safe from eviction, otherwise not.

The previous holders of Head of House is Nengi and Lucy. Wathoni and Prince were the deputies.

