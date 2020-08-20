#BBNaija: “Ozo is not my type, he was the one always in my business” Dorathy (Video)

Dorathy has revealed that Ozo is not her type despite both housemates having a good relationship ever since the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show started.

It would be recalled that Dorathy and Ozo were best of friends before she asked for a space after the young entrepreneur stated eyeing Nengi.

However, Dorathy during a conversation with some housemates at the show some hour ago state that it was Ozo that initiated the friendship between them.

According to Dorathy, Ozo was never her type and it was him that was always trying to get involve in her but and reason for this is still unknown.

This statement will be the second heartbreak Ozo will be suffering in less than 24 hours as Nengi cleared the relationship between them by insisting they are still friend.

See video of Dorathy speaking below: