TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s…

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as…

See fans’ reactions as Somadina, Regina…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica,…

Throwback to the viral video of BBNaija Lucy trying to return the…

Nigerians react as Erica’s female fan goes fetish, lays…

BBNaija: Adekunle Gold, Falz and others celebrate Vee, sent her…

#BBNaija: “Ozo is not my type, he was the one always in my business” Dorathy (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
ozo-dorathy

Dorathy has revealed that Ozo is not her type despite both housemates having a good relationship ever since the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show started.

It would be recalled that Dorathy and Ozo were best of friends before she asked for a space after the young entrepreneur stated eyeing Nengi.

However, Dorathy during a conversation with some housemates at the show some hour ago state that it was Ozo that initiated the friendship between them.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Ozo disappointed as Nengi toys with his heart…

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on…

According to Dorathy, Ozo was never her type and it was him that was always trying to get involve in her but and reason for this is still unknown.

This statement will be the second heartbreak Ozo will be suffering in less than 24 hours as Nengi cleared the relationship between them by insisting they are still friend.

See video of Dorathy speaking below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s alleged boyfriend…

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as video of Kiddwaya…

See fans’ reactions as Somadina, Regina Daniels’ex-boyfriend reminds her…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account compared to other…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns Nigerians

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica, Kiddwaya’s reaction was…

Throwback to the viral video of BBNaija Lucy trying to return the U.S dollars…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates his daughter, Valerie as she graduates from Babcock…

#BBNaija: “Ozo is not my type, he was the one always in my business” Dorathy…

Brymo reveals what he will do with Grammy Award if given to him

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s alleged boyfriend…

Naira Marley signs first female artiste to Marlian Music

“It’s senseless for a first class graduate to look for jobs”- KWASU VC says why

#BBNaija: “Everyday I discover something I don’t like” – Tolanibaj complains…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply