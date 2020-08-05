BBNaija: Ozo needs me by his side – Dorathy (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
0

BBNaija housemate, Dorathy, who is the present Deputy HOH has revealed that male housemate, Ozo, needs her always by his side as she helps him to make the right decision.

Dorathy added also said that Ozo has a sisterly bond with her, and that was why he couldn’t do away with her.

Dorathy stated this on Monday while speaking with her female housemate friend, Lucy, about the drama surrounding Ozo, Nengi and herself.

She also said that Ozo revealed to her his intention to get back with Nengi, adding that she is not bothered about his ‘U-turn’, but will support and respect his decisions.

Recall that Ozo emerged the Head of House for this week’s challenge for the ‘Lockdown’ edition on Monday.

Ozo also chose Dorathy as the Deputy Head of House.

He has since promised Dorathy that he is completely done with Nengi and won’t allow himself to be played any further.

Watch video below:

